Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for trading due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism.

The Indian stock market will remain closed today, November 27, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading will be halted in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment today.

Additionally, the currency derivatives market will also be closed for trading. Both the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment will experience a suspension of trading throughout the day.

Trading on both exchange houses, National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, November 28. The market remained closed for 13 days in November, excluding November 27, due to various festivals and designated holidays in 2023 thus far.

