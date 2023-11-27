इंडियन आवाज़     27 Nov 2023 01:25:26      انڈین آواز

India, Iran hold Foreign Office Consultations in Tehran

India and Iran reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relationship, including connectivity projects such as Chabahar port, and political engagements during the Foreign Office Consultations held in Tehran today. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, co-chaired the meeting. The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and global issues, including developments in Afghanistan and Gaza. The Indian side appreciated Iran’s participation in the Voice of Global South Summits held this year.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary called on Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They discussed bilateral matters and current challenges in the region. He also met Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Dr. Mehdi Safari, and discussed avenues of strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties.

