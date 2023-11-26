इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2023 11:54:12      انڈین آواز

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Rescuers began drilling into the hill above the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel Sunday, boring nearly 20 metres on the first day of adopting the new approach to reach 41 workers trapped inside for 14 days.

The vertical approach was one of the at least five options on which preparatory work had begun some days back, as anxiety mounted over the fate of the men trapped in the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand’s Char Dham route.

The rescue operation of the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district is underway on war footing. In a media briefing in Delhi, National Disaster Management Authority member, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain said, trapped workers are in stable condition and full safety measures are being taken to protect both the trapped workers and the rescue personnel. He said, rescue workers are getting sustenance on a regular basis. Meanwhile, the rescue team has started vertical drilling and an estimated 86 meter digging is required to reach the trapped workers.

Lieutenant General Hasnain informed that an additional communication pipeline has been established to ensure communication between the workers and their families. He said, from the horizontal side, manual cutting to remove debris will be done as soon as the remains of the auger machine are removed. He said, an alternative drift technique will be adopted, if this fails in any way, Lieutenant General Hasnain further added that all the agencies are taking every possible effort to rescue the workers.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the rescue operation is continuing despite difficult conditions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart