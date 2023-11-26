Health Ministry to review preparedness against respiratory illnesses in view of public health situation in China

AMN

Union Health Ministry has decided to review preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses in view of emerging public health situation in China. The Ministry has advised states and UTs to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures after recent reports of surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China.

The Ministry said government is closely monitoring the situation, and there is no need for any alarm.

All states and UTs have been asked to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19’. They have been asked to closely monitor trends of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), particularly in children and adolescents.