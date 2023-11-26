NIA conducts raids in several states in Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-hind module case

@NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (26 November 2023) conducted raids in several states in the Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-hind module case. The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode district of Kerala. Incriminating documents and digital devices including mobile phones and SIM cards were seized in the NIA crackdown. The agency said, the raids also revealed links of the suspects with Pakistan-based handlers.

The case was initially registered in July last year in Patna followed by the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish, the admin of WhatsApp Group Ghazwa-e-Hind.

The NIA has been probing the case since 22nd July last year, when it took over the investigations. The anti-terror agency had filed a chargesheet against accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish on 6th January this year.