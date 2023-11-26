इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2023 11:53:53      انڈین آواز

NIA conducts raids in several states in Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-hind module case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (26 November 2023) conducted raids in several states in the Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-hind module case. The raids were conducted at the premises of suspects in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh and Kozhikode district of Kerala. Incriminating documents and digital devices including mobile phones and SIM cards were seized in the NIA crackdown. The agency said, the raids also revealed links of the suspects with Pakistan-based handlers.

The case was initially registered in July last year in Patna followed by the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish, the admin of WhatsApp Group Ghazwa-e-Hind.

The NIA has been probing the case since 22nd July last year, when it took over the investigations. The anti-terror agency had filed a chargesheet against accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish on 6th January this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart