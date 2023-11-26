इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2023 11:54:05      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to attend World Climate Summit in Dubai

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two day visit to Dubai, UAE from 30th November to attend the World Climate Action Summit. The Summit is the High-Level Segment of the 28th Conference of Parties , COP-28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC. COP-28 is being held from 28th November to 12th December under the Presidency of the UAE.

The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change. During COP-26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister had announced five specific targets, titled “Panchamrit”, as India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action.

Prime Minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on that occasion. Climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and other outcomes during India’s Presidency. COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes.

During his visit, Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders participating in the Summit.

