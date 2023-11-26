PM Modi pays homage to victims and bravehearts of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to bravehearts and victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Akashvani, Mr Modi said the nation can never forget 26th of November, as it was on this day in 2008 that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack. He asserted that India is now crushing terrorism with full courage.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the 26th of November is also significant because it was on this very day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly had passed and adopted the Constitution of India. He added that on the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in 2015, the Government decided to observe the 26th of November as Constitution Day. He extended his best wishes to the countrymen on this occasion, and expressed confidence that together, the nation shall certainly attain the resolve of a developed India, according priority to citizens’ duties.

The Prime Minister said the success of ‘Vocal For Local’ is opening the doors to a ‘Developed India – Prosperous India’. He went on to add that this campaign of ‘Vocal For Local’ strengthens the economy of the entire country and is a guarantee of employment, and development.

Mr Modi emphasised on the point that this sentiment towards Indian products should not be limited to festivals only. He urged people to give importance to products Made in India as they shop during the wedding season.

The Prime Minister also asked people to make the decision to make payments only through UPI or any digital medium and not through cash for a month.

Mr Modi expressed pride that there has been an increase of more than 31 per cent in patent applications by Indians in 2022. He said India’s patents are getting ten times more approvals compared to the figures of ten years ago. The Prime Minister stressed that patents not only increase the Intellectual Property of the country but also open doors to newer opportunities.

On the topic of water conservation, Mr Modi said Water Security is one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century. He said that the over 65 thousand ‘Amrit Sarovar’ that India has developed for conserving water during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ will benefit the forthcoming generations.

The Prime Minister noted that one achievement of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is that it has made radio more popular in every household.

The Prime Minister wished the nation ahead of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji tomorrow.