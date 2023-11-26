इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2023 12:57:47      انڈین آواز

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Mahua Moitra

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

The CBI on Saturday registered a preliminary enquiry against All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a reference made to it by the Lokpal.

The Lokpal reference came on a complaint made by BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that Mahua accepted monetary gains in lieu of questions she asked in the Lok Sabha against the Adani group of industries and with the motive to help Adani’s business rivals.

Neither the CBI nor the Lokpal have issued any formal statement on the issue.

The registration of a PE is important as it opens the doors for ascertainment of whether a criminal offence is made out. In case the anti-graft agency gathers smoke evidence at the PE stage it can convert the enquiry into an FIR.

Meanwhile, Moitra took to ‘X’ and said that neither the Lokpal uploaded any referral order on its website as per the Lokpal Act nor the CBI put out anything official. “Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt,” she posted.

Moitra said she was “amused to see how headless Lokpal with no full-time Chairman referred” her case to the CBI.

“RTI of 3/11/23 says Lokpal has no Chairman since May 2022 and 3 of 8 member posts also vacant! Maybe Jharkhand Branch of Pitbull Association also moonlighting as Lokpal Committee under BJP,” she said on X.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: عارضی جنگ بندی سے ضرورت مندوں تک امداد پہنچنے کی امید

غزہ میں چار روزہ جنگ بندی کا آغاز ہونے کے بعد اقوام متحدہ کے ا ...

بھارت کے ارمانوں پر پانی پھیر کر آسٹریلیا چھٹی بار کرکٹ کا عالمی چیمپئن بن گیا

ورلڈ کپ 2023 کے فائنل میں آسٹریلیا نے ٹریوس ہیڈ کی شاندار سنچری ...

چھاتی کے کینسر کی بروقت تشخیص میں عدم مساوات

عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) کے کینسر سے متعلق تحقیقی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

Press Council of India celebrates National Press Day 2023

AI has own set of challenges and ethical questions; journalists and media professionals must commit to greater ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the ri ...

@Powered By: Logicsart