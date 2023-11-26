Cash-for-query case: CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Mahua Moitra

AMN / New Delhi

The CBI on Saturday registered a preliminary enquiry against All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a reference made to it by the Lokpal.

The Lokpal reference came on a complaint made by BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey, who alleged that Mahua accepted monetary gains in lieu of questions she asked in the Lok Sabha against the Adani group of industries and with the motive to help Adani’s business rivals.

Neither the CBI nor the Lokpal have issued any formal statement on the issue.

The registration of a PE is important as it opens the doors for ascertainment of whether a criminal offence is made out. In case the anti-graft agency gathers smoke evidence at the PE stage it can convert the enquiry into an FIR.

Meanwhile, Moitra took to ‘X’ and said that neither the Lokpal uploaded any referral order on its website as per the Lokpal Act nor the CBI put out anything official. “Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt,” she posted.

Moitra said she was “amused to see how headless Lokpal with no full-time Chairman referred” her case to the CBI.

“RTI of 3/11/23 says Lokpal has no Chairman since May 2022 and 3 of 8 member posts also vacant! Maybe Jharkhand Branch of Pitbull Association also moonlighting as Lokpal Committee under BJP,” she said on X.