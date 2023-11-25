इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2023 09:54:52      انڈین آواز

Indian engineer, his wife killed in Bangladesh road accident

The deceased were identified as Asim Kumar Biswas, 45, and Chhobi Biswas, 42, of Siliguri, West Bengal. 

An engineer from India, working at a Khulna-Mongla port rail line project in Bangladesh, and his wife were killed in a car accident at Taltala in Satkhira district of Khulna division on Saturday morning. 

Asim, a civil engineer by profession, was the deputy manager of Khulna-Mongla port rail line project and used to live with his wife in Khulna. He was on his way to India through Bhomra land port when a truck rammed into a private car. 

The accident occurred at 8 am in front of Border Guard Bangladesh headquarters Satkhira when the Khulna-bound truck hit the private car, leaving it mangled and two passengers and the driver in it injured, said Satkhira Fire Service officials. 

They were rushed to Satkhira Sadar Hospital where the doctors declared the two Indian citizens dead. Car driver Rafiqul Islam, 30,  is now undergoing treatment at Satkhira Sadar Hospital in a critical condition.

