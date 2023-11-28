इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2023 02:06:25      انڈین آواز

Telengana: Campaigning for Assembly elections comes to end

AMN / HYDERABAD

Campaigning for assembly elections in Telengana will come to an end this evening. The campaigning will end at 4PM today in 13 remote constituencies, whereas it concludes at 5PM in the remaining 106 constituencies. Polling will be held in all 119 constituencies on Thursday. Meanwhile, senior leaders of all major parties are making last ditch efforts to win over the electors.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is electioneering in Adilabad, whereas his deputy Devendra Fadnavis is campaigning in Devarakonda, in support of the BJP candidates. Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi is holding a poll rally in Hanamkonda, while another minister Bhagawat Karad is campaigning in Sangareddy district.  BJP Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra flaged off a bike rally at Alwal in support of BJP candidate. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai is campaigning in Nizamabad Urban constituency.

Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will hold a Roadshow later this afternoon in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi assured that a Welfare Board will be formed to address the Auto Riksha Drivers in Telangana. He assured to streamline the welfare programmes meant for them to ensure the benefits to all. He interacted with Auto Riksha Drivers, Sanitation workers and Gig workers in Hyderabad. Congress star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Zaheerabad Constituency. Both the leaders will take part in a roadshow in Malkajgiri constituency later this afternoon. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in Telangana for campaigning.

BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be addressing a public meeting in Warangal, and he will be campaigning later in the afternoon in Gajwel, one of the constituencies from where he is contesting. Party Working president K Tarakarama Rao is holding a Roadshow in Kamareddy constituency where his father is contesting. 

