Gukesh, Liren draw 4th game in World Chess Championship

Nov 29, 2024
The fourth game of the FIDE Chess World Championship between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren finished in a draw on Friday in Singapore. Both players now have 2 points each. In Game 3, Gukesh managed to level the score at 1.5-1.5 by defeating Liren, who is defending his throne against the teenager from Chennai.

For a player to be crowned champion, they would need a total of 7.5 points from the 14 games. A win results in one point, a draw means 0.5 points, and a loss earns 0 points. This year’s tournament marks the first time in 138 years that two Asian players are locking horns for the title, which offers a prize of 2.5 million US dollars.

