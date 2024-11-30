The Indian Awaaz

India Beats Japan 3-2 in Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 hockey tournament in Muscat       

Nov 29, 2024
In a nail-biting encounter, defending champions India triumphed over Japan with a 3-2 scoreline in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 hockey tournament in Muscat, Oman yesterday. This victory marks India’s second consecutive win in Pool A, following their dominant 11-0 opening against Thailand. India’s goals came from a penalty corner rebound by Thockchom Kingson Singh, and subsequent strikes by Rohit and Araijeet Singh Hundal. Japan’s Neo Sato responded with two goals from penalty corners.

Tomorrow, India will take on Chinese Taipei in their next match and in the final group-stage encounter, the team will take on Korea on Sunday.

