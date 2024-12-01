The Indian Awaaz

Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu storm into Singles final of Syed Modi India International tournament

Dec 1, 2024
In the Syed Modi India International Badminton Tournament, top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the Men’s Singles final. In the semifinals, Sen outclassed Japan’s Shogo Ogawa 21-8, 21-14. Lakshya will take on Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh in the title clash. Teh advanced to the final by defeating India’s Priyanshu Rajawat. Earlier, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the Women’s Singles final. She defeated compatriot Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9. In another event, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela also moved into the Women’s Doubles final, beating Thailand’s Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 18-21, 21-18, 21-10. Meanwhile, in Mixed Doubles, the Indian duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto moved to the final with a convincing victory over the Chinese pair Zhou Zhi Hong and Yong Ji Yi, 21-16, 21-15.

