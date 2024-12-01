The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan beat India by 43 runs in 1st game of U-19 Asia Cup

Dec 1, 2024
India lost to Pakistan by 43 runs in its first game of the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Saturday. Batting first, Pakistan posted 281 for seven in 50 overs on the back of a 160-run partnership for the first wicket between Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan. Shahzaib scored 159 off just 147 balls with the help of 10 sixes and five boundaries. In reply, India were bowled out for 238 in the 48th over. Nikhil Kumar was India’s highest run-scorer with 67 runs off 77 balls.

