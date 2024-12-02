The Indian Awaaz

D Gukesh forces draw against Ding Liren in Game 6 of World Chess Championship

Dec 1, 2024
In the World Chess Championship, another match between Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended in a draw after the players decided to end the sixth round game through threefold repetition in Singapore on Sunday.

With the third draw in a row, Chinese champion Liren and Indian challenger Gukesh stand tied at 3 points each in the 14-game series in the summit clash. Both players are still shy of 4.5 more points in order to win the championship.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game. The second, fourth and fifth games had ended in draws.

