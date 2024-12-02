The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Syed Modi International Tournament: PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinch singles titles

Dec 1, 2024
Syed Modi International Tournament: PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinch singles titles

Ace Indian Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen were crowned the Singles champions at the Syed Modi International Tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.

Two-time Olympic medallist and top seed, Sindhu clinched Women’s Singles title, overpowering China’s Wu Luo Yu, 21-14, 21-16 in the final.

Lakshya Sen drubbed Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-6, 21-7 in final to win Men’s Singles title.

Earlier, Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the Women’s Doubles title. The second seed Indian team defeated Chinese duo Bao Li Jing and Li Qian, 21-18, 21-11 in the Summit Clash.

However, Indian Men’s Doubles pair Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K, along with the Mixed Doubles team of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila, concluded their campaigns as runner-ups.

India pair of Pruthvi and Sai, lost to Chinese combination of Huang Di and Liu Yang 14-21, 21-19, 17-21 in the Men’s Doubles final,

Dhruv and Tanisha went down against Thailand duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran 21-18, 14-21, 8-21 in the Mixed Doubles title clash.

Related Post

SPORTS

Jay Shah takes charge as Chairman of ICC

Dec 2, 2024
SPORTS

D Gukesh forces draw against Ding Liren in Game 6 of World Chess Championship

Dec 1, 2024
SPORTS

Pakistan beat India by 43 runs in 1st game of U-19 Asia Cup

Dec 1, 2024

You missed

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

After AAP, Delhi Congress vows to go it alone in Delhi elections

2 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Congress president Kharge accuses PM Modi of breaking unity of country

1 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi asks police officials to convert challenge posed due to digital frauds, AI into opportunity

1 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Jay Shah takes charge as Chairman of ICC

2 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment