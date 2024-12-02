Syed Modi International Tournament: PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinch singles titles

Ace Indian Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen were crowned the Singles champions at the Syed Modi International Tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.

Two-time Olympic medallist and top seed, Sindhu clinched Women’s Singles title, overpowering China’s Wu Luo Yu, 21-14, 21-16 in the final.

Lakshya Sen drubbed Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason Teh 21-6, 21-7 in final to win Men’s Singles title.

Earlier, Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the Women’s Doubles title. The second seed Indian team defeated Chinese duo Bao Li Jing and Li Qian, 21-18, 21-11 in the Summit Clash.

However, Indian Men’s Doubles pair Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K, along with the Mixed Doubles team of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila, concluded their campaigns as runner-ups.

India pair of Pruthvi and Sai, lost to Chinese combination of Huang Di and Liu Yang 14-21, 21-19, 17-21 in the Men’s Doubles final,

Dhruv and Tanisha went down against Thailand duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran 21-18, 14-21, 8-21 in the Mixed Doubles title clash.