Govt working for Poverty-Free Villages: Shivraj Singh Chouhan 

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said the government was committed to achieving poverty-free villages. He emphasized the need for imparting skills to people and capacity building to achieve this goal.

He was addressed the officials and students at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Hyderabad after a meeting of its General Council. Stating that rural development is a priority for the government, the minister said rural areas and villages are being provided with road connectivity, drinking water, and power supply. He added that providing employment is key to rural development and that 10 crore women in the country have acquired skills while playing a crucial role in the changing economy of the country. He said a poverty-free village is his dream and achieving a self-sufficient village is not difficult.

Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Kamlesh Paswan were also present.

On the occasion, the NIRD PR signed MoUs with JNU, New Delhi, for a Ph.D. program and with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi. The minister also launched an online course for Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) and a model double-bedroom house for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.