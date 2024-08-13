THE INDIAN AWAAZ

National Medical Commission Issues Advisory for Safe Work Environment at Medical Colleges & Hospitals

Aug 13, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Medical Commission has issued an advisory asking all medical colleges and institutions to develop a policy for a safe work environment within the college and hospital campus for all staff members, including faculty, medical students, and resident doctors.

The Commission added that the policy should ensure adequate safety measures at OPD, wards, casualty areas, hostels, and other open areas on the campus and in residential quarters. Corridors and campus areas should be well-lit in the evening to ensure staff can walk safely from one place to another, and all sensitive areas should be covered by CCTV for monitoring.

It also said that adequate security measures, including the posting of security staff, should be implemented at the OPD, wards, casualty areas, labour rooms, hostels, residential quarters, and other open areas within the medical college and hospital campus. The Commission emphasized that any incident of violence against medical students should be promptly investigated by the college management, and an FIR should be lodged with the police. The NMC further said that a detailed action-taken report on any incident of violence should be sent to it within 48 hours of the incident.

