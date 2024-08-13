Education and research together can be used for betterment of society: FM Sitharaman

AMN / BHOPAL

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that science education and research should be used to the maximum for the betterment of the society She also called for innovation, scientific thinking and finding quick solutions to make India a developed nation.

Ms Sitharaman was addressing the eleventh convocation ceremony organized at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research-IISER in Bhopal today.

Describing renewable energy as the need of the hour, the Minister appealed to the students to make such batteries and resources that can store this energy. She also called for efforts to meet the energy needs of the country through advanced chemistry.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that research has always been paramount in every era and the students should make all possible efforts to take it forward.