President emphasises technology should be used for sustainable development and public interest

President Droupadi Murmu today emphasized that the technology should be used for sustainable development and public interest as its wrong use can be disastrous. The President said that presently many avenues of progress have been opened up and number of online employment have been created by the development of technology and access to the internet in remote areas. Addressing the 5th convocation of J C Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad, Haryana, the President Murmu lauded the move that the university has entered into agreements with many industrial and academic institutions over the past few years.

The President said that at present, the whole world is in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and India is also ready to take advantage of the opportunities and face the challenges of it. President Murmu said that the country’s rich heritage always makes us proud and the youth are a part of this rich heritage and they have to become its flag bearer. The President advised students to trust their abilities and capabilities and move forward with self-confidence to achieve their goals.

In the Convocation, President Draupadi Murmu and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya conferred degrees, medals and certificates to the students.

Governor Dattatreya, in his address, praised the progress of daughters in higher education and their increasing participation in research. He called upon technology graduates to play their role in making the country globally renowned in the field of technology.