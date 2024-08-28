THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

CAMPUS

Australia restricts enrollment of international students

Aug 28, 2024

Australia has announced a restriction on the enrollment of international students. The Education Ministry of the country said, it will accept only 2,70,000 overseas students in 2025. This limit includes higher education courses and as vocational education and training courses. The move is set to impact Indian students hoping to go abroad for higher education, especially those from Punjab which accounts for a large number of such students.

Australia’s Education Minister, Jason Clare said, the government looks to rein in record migration that has contributed to a spike in home rental prices. He said, there are about 10 percent more international students in Australian universities now than before the pandemic, and about 50 percent more in private vocational and training providers.

The decision follows a raft of actions since last year to end COVID-era concessions for foreign students and workers in the country when strict border controls kept overseas workers out.

You missed

CAMPUS

Australia restricts enrollment of international students

August 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump faces revised indictment of illegally trying to overturn 2020 elections

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s pharma industry will be of 130 billion dollars by 2030 : Minister

August 28, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

B. Srinivasan appointed as DG NSG

August 28, 2024