UGC permits University of Southampton of UK to open its campus in India

The University of Southampton has become the first UK university to be granted a licence by the Indian government to create a comprehensive campus in the country.

Staff Report

University Grants Commission today handed over a Letter of Intent to the University of Southampton, which will establish a campus in India under National Education Policy 2020. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar handed over the letter in New Delhi in the presence of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

In his address, Dr Jaishankar said, the event is a testament to the strong and multifaceted bilateral ties between India and the United Kingdom, of which education is an important pillar. He said, at the heart of this progress lies the National Education Policy NEP 2020. The Minister said, it is a policy which champions internationalization and aims to position India as a global player in education.

He said, NEP 2020 is more than just a policy and it is a vision for the future of education in India, one that aspires to elevate the standards to the highest global levels. Dr Jaishankar said, it aims to make India a hub of excellence, attracting students from around the world, setting up foreign university campuses and fostering global competencies among Indian students and faculty. He said, the initiative will help establish a strong international footprint of brand India in the education sphere.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, British Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott and Secretary, Higher Education K Sanjay Murthy were also present at the event.

University of Southampton Delhi NCR will deliver education, research and knowledge exchange and enterprise activity in the country.

Professor Mark E. Smith, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton, said: “In the 21st century, no university can be truly global without engaging with India. Our intention is to establish a campus that delivers social value and economic impact to India and the university by bringing together Southampton’s world class activities in education, research, and knowledge exchange and enterprise, with all the talent of the rising global superpower that is India.”

He further added: “Through this new campus, the University of Southampton will help deliver a critical element of the Government of India’s transformative agenda, playing our part in harnessing the potential, talent and capabilities of Indian youth.”

The University has been active in India for more than 50 years and has developed deep and mutually beneficial partnerships. The upcoming campus will enable the University of Southampton to build on these links by amplifying research collaboration and impact, extending teaching partnerships, creating two-way student and staff mobility, and ensuring local civic and community engagement.

Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement, said: “University of Southampton Delhi NCR will be the first comprehensive international campus in India. It will foster academic collaboration and bring an international dimension to the Indian higher education system, opening up opportunities to study for a top 100 degree in-country.

“We will develop world-class, work-ready graduates with specialist and transferable skills that will enhance India’s fast-growing knowledge economy. We will undertake research and knowledge exchange in partnership with local universities, industries and government and apply the results to deliver real-world social and economic impact.

“This is a hugely exciting initiative for India, and our university, and we thank the University Grants Commission of India, the Ministry of Education, the British High Commission, the Indian High Commission, and the British Council, for their confidence in our application” he added.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The new University of Southampton campus will be a centre of world-class education and innovation. It will also give more British students the chance to have the incredible experience of living and studying in India.

“This exciting collaboration will foster educational excellence and further strengthen the unique living bridge that connects our two countries.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, added: “The University of Southampton’s decision to establish a campus in India is a testament to the thriving education partnership between India and the UK.