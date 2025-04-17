CCPA Cracks the Whip Again, But Can It Break the Coaching Industry’s Culture of Deception?

FILE PHOTO

R. Suryamurthy

While the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has once again issued a stern advisory to coaching centres peddling dreams of IIT and NEET success, the question remains: is this enough to truly dismantle the deeply entrenched culture of misleading claims and unfair practices that continue to plague the sector? The latest warning, accompanied by notices to a handful of institutes, feels like a familiar refrain in a battle that the CCPA appears to be struggling to win decisively.

For years, coaching centres have thrived on the anxieties and aspirations of students and parents, often resorting to blatant falsehoods and manipulative tactics to inflate their enrollment numbers. The CCPA’s repeated pronouncements and the introduction of guidelines in late 2024 seem to have done little to curb this exploitative behaviour, as evidenced by the continued stream of complaints and the necessity for yet another round of notices.

The authority’s emphasis on accurate representations, clear disclosures, and the prohibition of guaranteed success claims is undoubtedly necessary. However, the fact that these basic principles are still being flouted with impunity raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the CCPA’s enforcement mechanisms. Are the penalties imposed – a total of ₹77.60 lakhs over three years – a mere slap on the wrist for an industry raking in crores?

The CCPA’s observation that coaching centres are disregarding the 2024 guidelines following the recent IIT-JEE and NEET results is particularly damning. It suggests that these institutions are willing to brazenly violate regulations the moment they perceive an opportunity to capitalise on student achievements, regardless of the ethical implications or the potential harm to those who didn’t make the cut.

The laundry list of violations – from sham guarantees and fabricated rank assurances to outright denial of refunds and deficient services – paints a grim picture of an industry operating with a shocking lack of accountability. While the CCPA highlights its past actions, the continued prevalence of these issues begs the question: why haven’t these measures served as a sufficient deterrent?

The guidelines themselves, while a welcome step, appear to lack the teeth required to truly reform the coaching sector. The CCPA’s reliance on issuing notices and imposing relatively small penalties seems inadequate to dismantle the deeply ingrained culture of deceptive marketing and unfair practices that have become the norm.

Unless the CCPA adopts a far more aggressive and proactive approach, including significantly higher penalties, stricter enforcement, and perhaps even the threat of license revocation for repeat offenders, these warnings will likely continue to fall on deaf ears. Students and parents deserve more than just advisories; they need robust protection from an industry that too often prioritises profits over ethics and preys on their dreams with impunity. The time for gentle reminders is over; it’s time for the consumer watchdog to finally show its teeth.