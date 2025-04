The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Robert Vadra, the husband of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for the second consecutive day today in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a land deal in Haryana. He is being questioned at the ED office in New Delhi. The case is related to the purchase of land in Gurugram by Mr. Vadra’s company. Mr. Vadra was also questioned yesterday by the agency.

