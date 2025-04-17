Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses concern over SC Ruling on Bill Assent Timeline for President

Apr 17, 2025
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses concern over SC Ruling on Bill Assent Timeline for President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern over the recent ruling of the Supreme Court prescribing a timeline for the President to decide on bills. He said, India had not bargained for a democracy where judges will legislate, perform executive functions and act as what he called the Super Parliament. Addressing the 6th batch of Rajya Sabha interns at the Vice-President’s Enclave in New Delhi today, Mr Dhankhar underlined that one has to be extremely sensitive while exercising power. 

The Vice President’s remarks came days after the Apex Court’s verdict in which it set a deadline for the President and the Governors to give assent to legislations. Stressing on the principle of separation of power, Mr Dhankhar emphasised  when  the government is elected by people, it is accountable to Parliament where one can  ask questions. But if this executive governance is by judiciary, how one can ask questions and whom one can hold accountable in election. He emphasised that time has come when the three institutions- legislature, judiciary, and executive- must blossom.

Referring to the recent incident of reported cash recovery from the residence of a Delhi High Court Judge, the Vice President said that it has now over a month and let the worms and skeletons be in the public domain so that cleansing takes place. He added that the Constitution of India has accorded immunity from prosecution only to the President and Governors.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

ED questions Robert Vadra for third consecutive day in money-laundering case

Apr 17, 2025
CAMPUS OTHER TOP STORIES

CCPA Cracks the Whip Again, But Can It Break the Coaching Industry’s Culture of Deception?

Apr 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

ED questions Robert Vadra for 2nd consecutive day in money-laundering case linked to land deal in Haryana

Apr 16, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 34 sacks of illegally obtained Shaligram stones confiscated in Mustang

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Fed Chairman warns of lasting economic consequences due to Trump’s tariff policy

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Administration Threatens to Revoke Harvard’s Certification for International Students Over Security Concerns

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe Hailstorm Hits Pakistan, Claims 5 Lives and Damages Iconic Faisal Mosque

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!