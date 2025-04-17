VP Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses concern over SC Ruling on Bill Assent Timeline for President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed concern over the recent ruling of the Supreme Court prescribing a timeline for the President to decide on bills. He said, India had not bargained for a democracy where judges will legislate, perform executive functions and act as what he called the Super Parliament. Addressing the 6th batch of Rajya Sabha interns at the Vice-President’s Enclave in New Delhi today, Mr Dhankhar underlined that one has to be extremely sensitive while exercising power.

The Vice President’s remarks came days after the Apex Court’s verdict in which it set a deadline for the President and the Governors to give assent to legislations. Stressing on the principle of separation of power, Mr Dhankhar emphasised when the government is elected by people, it is accountable to Parliament where one can ask questions. But if this executive governance is by judiciary, how one can ask questions and whom one can hold accountable in election. He emphasised that time has come when the three institutions- legislature, judiciary, and executive- must blossom.

Referring to the recent incident of reported cash recovery from the residence of a Delhi High Court Judge, the Vice President said that it has now over a month and let the worms and skeletons be in the public domain so that cleansing takes place. He added that the Constitution of India has accorded immunity from prosecution only to the President and Governors.