ED questions Robert Vadra for third consecutive day in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Robert Vadra, the husband of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the third consecutive day today in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a land deal in Haryana. He is being questioned at the ED office in New Delhi. The case is related to purchase of a land in Gurugram by Mr. Vadra’s company.

Meanwhile, BJP today asserted that the strongest war has been waged against corrupt and corruption ,referring to ED questioning of Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Vadra had done rampant corruption and he was protected by the previous Congress government. He said around 700 percent profit was earned in just four months in this land deal which is under scanner. He accused Gandhi- Nehru family of being corrupts citing various corruption allegations and cases against them. The BJP leader added that every single penny of corruption will be taken back.

Mr. Bhatia rejected the allegations of Congress that the action in the land deal and in National Herald case are political vendetta. He also said top Congress leaders believe they are above the law of the land.