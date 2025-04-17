SANSKRIT IS A PROFOUND MEDIUM OF SCIENTIFIC INQUIRY: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

LOK SABHA SPEAKER ADDRESSES INVITEES AT SEVENTH CONVOCATION CEREMONY OF JAGADGURU RAMANANDACHARYA RAJASTHAN SANSKRIT UNIVERSITY

AMN / Jaipur

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extolled the eternal essence of Sanskrit today, calling it not merely a classical language, but also a profound medium of scientific inquiry and philosophical clarity. He remarked that as the world rediscovers India’s wisdom through Yoga, Ayurveda and Vedantic philosophy, it becomes our sacred duty to awaken the younger generation to the treasures enshrined in Sanskrit. Shri Birla made these remarks while speaking at the seventh convocation of the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur today.

Shri Birla noted that at a time when the most prestigious universities across the globe are delving into Sanskrit research, we must weave this ancient language into the fabric of modern innovation and technological advancement. He lauded the university’s pioneering initiatives, such as the scientific teaching of yoga, digitization of ancient manuscripts, and the introduction of online learning modules, calling them visionary steps toward cultural resurgence. He said that students must become torchbearers of Sanskrit’s timeless glory.

Tracing the university’s genesis, Shri Birla fondly recalled that the noble vision for this institution was born in the heart of the venerable Shri Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the then Chief Minister, under the divine guidance of Param Pujya Narayandas Ji Maharaj. He urged the graduating students to don the mantle of Sanskrit’s ambassadors, and to illuminate the world with the radiance of India’s timeless knowledge tradition.

On this occasion, Shri Birla gave away Degrees and Gold Medals to meritorious scholars of the University. Swami Swami Avdheshanand Giri was conferred with the Revered Title of ‘Vidya Vachaspati’. The seventh convocation of the esteemed Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University unfolded with grandeur at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur. Among others, gracing the august occasion were Rajasthan Governor Shri Haribhau Bagade, and Rajasthan’s Minister for Education and Panchayati Raj Shri Madan Dilawar.