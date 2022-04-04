Govt to introduce new education policy for academic year 2022-23

AMN

In pursuance of the New Education Policy-2020, it has been decided to conduct Common Entrance Test for admission in Central Universities from the academic year 2022-23 to reduce the burden on students, universities and the entire education system. This was stated by the Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

The Minister further said that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate programme is to assess the students of different boards at the same level, giving them equal opportunity. He said that students may apply to more than one universities as per their choice with one application form thereby reducing financial burden and increasing access. They can appear in the test in 13 languages over hundreds of examination centers for admission.