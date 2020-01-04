FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt committed to safeguard interests of people of Assam: Nadda

BJP working President J P Nadda has assured that the Union government is committed for the development of Assam and safeguarding the interests of its people.

Addressing a party rally in Guwahati today, he said that only those who entered the country till 31st December 2014 due to religious persecution would get citizenship through Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA. He alleged that the Congress is misleading people for vote bank politics.

Mr Nadda said that though former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh favoured giving citizenship to Hindu Bangladeshis, it was Narendra Modi who took step for giving citizenship to religious persecuted minorities of the neighbouring countries.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal assured in his address, that Assam will always remain for the greater Assamese society. He alleged that the Congress and Left parties are spreading misinformation on CAA.

The Chief Minister appealed people not to heed to rumours as the BJP government would not do anything against the interest of the indigenous people. He appealed agitators also to join hands for a stronger Assam. Meanwhile, protest against the CAA continues in the state.

