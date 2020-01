AMN

Intense cold wave conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana today, with the mercury plunging several degrees below the normal and fog cover over a few areas, including Ludhiana.

In Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place in Haryana with 1.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal.

Bathinda and Adampur were the coldest in Punjab at 3.3 degrees Celsius each.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees Celsius.