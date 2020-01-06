FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chandrababu Naidu asks people to oppose shifting of capital from Amaravati

AMN / HYDERABAD

Andhra Pradesh’s former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed people of the state to actively participate in the agitation opposing the shifting of the capital city from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

In this context, Member of Legislative Assembly from Vijayawada East constituency Gadde Ramamohan Rao embarked a 24-hour fast in Vijayawada, AP today.

Visiting the fasting site of the MLA, Mr. Naidu said that the farmers in the capital region area have been agitating for the last 20 days in protest against the proposal of shifting of the capital city to Visakhapatnam. All political parties, including the BJP, Congress, CPM and CPI, expressed their solidarity to the agitating farmers.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that it is the responsibility of people of the state to protect the capital city of Amaravati. He also expressed his readiness to work under the Joint Action Committee which was formed to lead the agitation opposing the shifting of the capital city.

On the other hand, the agitation by the farmers of the 29 villages in the capital region entered 20th day today. A huge rally was taken out from Tulluru village to Mandadam village in Amaravati in which a large number of farmers participated.

