Death toll of children at hospital in Kota rises to 102

WEB DESK

Death toll of children at JK Lon hospital in Kota in Rajasthan, has risen to 102 with two more deaths reported on the first day of the New Year.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and assured him of all possible support to prevent further deaths of infants in Kota. Dr Harsh Vardhan said, a multi-disciplinary expert team including top paediatricians is being sent by the Ministry for gap analysis and to take quick measures.

The high-level team being dispatched by Health Ministry includes experts from AIIMS Jodhpur, Health Finance and Regional Director of Health Services, Jaipur. The team will reach Kota tomorrow.