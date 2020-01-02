FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2020 07:56:48      انڈین آواز
Ad

Death toll of children at hospital in Kota rises to 102

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Death toll of children at JK Lon hospital in Kota in Rajasthan, has risen to 102 with two more deaths reported on the first day of the New Year.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and assured him of all possible support to prevent further deaths of infants in Kota. Dr Harsh Vardhan said, a multi-disciplinary expert team including top paediatricians is being sent by the Ministry for gap analysis and to take quick measures.

The high-level team being dispatched by Health Ministry includes experts from AIIMS Jodhpur, Health Finance and Regional Director of Health Services, Jaipur. The team will reach Kota tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Swimming is now getting importance in India; South Asian Games silver medallist Shivangi Sarma

HSB/ New Delhi Shivangi Sarma, who clinched a silver medal each in 100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle and 400 ...

2019 a good year for Indian hockey Team: skipper Manpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting behind the disappointments and setbacks of Asian Games and the World cup, the India ...

Third Khelo India youth games to be held in Guwahati in Jan 2020

The third Khelo India youth games will be held in Guwahati between 10th and 22nd of next month. Six thousand f ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!