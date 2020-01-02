Light rain in several parts of Bihar

Staff Reporter / Patna

Light rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Bihar particularly in Patna, Gaya, Nawada and Rohtash districts of the state.

MeT department has issued warning for thunderstorm, lighting and squall in the state in next 48 hours.

A large number of patients suffering from BP and brainstrock have been admitted in various hospitals of the state.

19 people have died due to severe cold in districts of Darbhanga, Madhubani Sitamarhi and Aurangabad during last 24 hours.

The state government has ordered for bonfire at common places. Foggy weather has disrupted Rail, Road and AIR traffic. Road accidents have also been increased due to intense dense in several parts of the state Trains passing through Bihar are running 3 to seven hours late.

All schools have been closed till 5th January in view of intense cold.