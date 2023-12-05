Govt committed to increase women power in Armed Forces, says PM at Navy Day celeberations

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government is working on increasing women power in the Indian Armed forces. Mr Modi was speaking at the Navy Day celebrations at Tarkarli beach in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra today.

The Prime Minister said it is high time that the Indian Navy reclaims its former glory that was destroyed by foreign invaders. Stating that India’s history is rich, that represents power, valour, knowledge, arts, discovery and innovations, Mr. Modi said it is time to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a visionary who realised the importance of a strong maritime force and rebuilt an indigenous and powerful Navy. As a tribute to Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister announced that the epaulettes worn by Indian Naval officers will have a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj’s army.

Mr Modi stated that India is steadily moving to become the third largest economy in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a strong navy is a symbol of a major global power.

Prime Minister Modi also inspected the Guard of Honour and attended the operational demonstrations by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces at Tarkarli beach.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in the district.

The Navy day is celebrated on the 4th of December every year to recognize the achievements and role of the Indian Navy.