Tele-MANAS Cell established at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

AMN / WEB DESK

A dedicated Tele- MANAS Cell has been established at the Armed Forces Medical College  in Pune with the support of the Union Health Ministry. The Cell was inaugurated today by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM. Ms. Indrani Kaushal, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS were also present. This cell will serve as an extension of the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme of India, Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) was announced by the Union Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2022 on 1st February, 2022 and launched as the digital arm of District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) by the Governor of Karnataka at the event of the World Mental Health Day ceremony held at NIMHANS on 10th October, 2022. Tele MANAS envisions working as a comprehensive, integrated and inclusive 24 x 7 tele-mental health facility through a toll-free number 14416 in each State and UT.

The Government is committed towards providing comprehensive healthcare to Armed Forces beneficiaries recognizing the unique stressors faced by the Indian military. The operational environment, cultural challenges and specific stressors related to regional conflicts necessitate a specialized approach to mental health care services in the Armed Forces. The need for addressing issues related to mental health and well-being of service personnel and their families in the Armed Forces became evident and recognized by the Government. Keeping in mind the special issues in addressing the psychological issues of armed forces personnel, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare decided to extend their technical support required in the establishment of the Tele MANAS cell.

Presently under the National Tele Mental Health Programme of India, there are 46 functional Tele MANAS cells operating through 34 States/ UT with services available in 20 different languages. Tele MANAS helpline have received more than 4 lakh 70 thousand calls since its launch in October 2022 and is handling more than 2000 calls in a day. PIB

