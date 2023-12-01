President Murmu presents President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College Pune

AMN / PUNE

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune has done commendable work in providing medical services in the country and abroad in its glorious history of 75 years. She was speaking while awarding the President’s Color to this college in Pune today. Known as the ‘Rashtrapati Ka Nishan’, this flag is the highest honor given to a military unit. AFMC is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and this award is a testament to its exemplary service to the country over 75 years. AFMC is a premier Armed Forces Medical Services establishment and one of the leading medical colleges in the country.

The President appreciated all the ex-employees and officers who have contributed through continuous service in the progress of this college till date. The President termed the women officers who graduated from this institute as the first to hold senior positions in the armed forces and who are role models for other women. She appealed to AFMC to use new technologies like artificial intelligence in its services to further enhance their quality. The President also praised the work done by the brave employees of this organization during the Corona period. After this, the President also released a special postage stamp and a coin of 75 rupees. She also inaugurated ‘Prajna’ i.e. Computational Center electronically. This Center will position AFMC among the leading global institutes engaged in cutting-edge healthcare research utilizing Artificial Intelligence.