इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2023 06:33:35      انڈین آواز

President Murmu presents President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College Pune

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / PUNE

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune has done commendable work in providing medical services in the country and abroad in its glorious history of 75 years. She was speaking while awarding the President’s Color to this college in Pune today. Known as the ‘Rashtrapati Ka Nishan’, this flag is the highest honor given to a military unit. AFMC is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and this award is a testament to its exemplary service to the country over 75 years. AFMC is a premier Armed Forces Medical Services establishment and one of the leading medical colleges in the country.

The President appreciated all the ex-employees and officers who have contributed through continuous service in the progress of this college till date. The President termed the women officers who graduated from this institute as the first to hold senior positions in the armed forces and who are role models for other women. She appealed to AFMC to use new technologies like artificial intelligence in its services to further enhance their quality. The President also praised the work done by the brave employees of this organization during the Corona period. After this, the President also released a special postage stamp and a coin of 75 rupees. She also inaugurated ‘Prajna’ i.e. Computational Center electronically. This Center will position AFMC among the leading global institutes engaged in cutting-edge healthcare research utilizing Artificial Intelligence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنوری 2024 سے مزید پانچ سال کی مدت کیلئے بڑھا دیا ہے۔

@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart