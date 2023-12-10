Officers Training Academy, Gaya holds its 24th Passing Out Parade

AMN / GAYA

The passing out parade and pipping ceremony of cadets were held at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya, Bihar. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar reviewed the 24th passing out parade at OTA. Total 128 gentlemen cadets including seven from friendly countries passed out from OTA on Saturday.



After the parade, 121 cadets will be commissioned as officers into the Indian Army. Ninety cadets from Technical Entry Scheme (TES) also took part in today’s passing out parade. They will proceed to pursue their engineering courses at different military engineering colleges across the country.



The cadets displayed exemplary discipline, synchronization and courage during the passing out parade. Addressing the function, the Navy Chief appealed to all future army officers to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation with courage, best professional skills and high standards.



He emphasized the importance of being scholar warriors, spearheading innovative responses to myriad challenges on the battlefield to out think and outperform the adversaries.