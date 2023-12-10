Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends Army Veterans Honour Run at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi

Army Chief General Manoj Pande today attended the Army Veterans Honour Run at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. It was organised by the Indian Army to honour the extraordinary Valour of Indian army veterans. The Indian Army Veterans Half Marathon is a part of the national celebration of Rajat Jayanti of Kargil War, which reflects a strong commitment of remembering and honouring the valour and sacrifice of soldiers during Kargil War.

The event was flagged off by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff at JawaharLal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, in presence of several military, veteran and civil dignitaries. ‘Honour Run’ was held under four categories. The first category of 21.1 km was aptly named Kargil Run. The other three categories were 10 km run, named Tiger Hill Run; 05 km run, called Tololing Run; and a 3 km run, named Batalik Run.

Over 14,000 serving personnel, veterans, NCC cadets, families of army personnel and enthusiastic citizens of different age profile participated in the event. Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff along with Adjutant General and other senior military leadership ran alongside celebrities like Maj DP Singh, a veteran Blade Runner andSubedarAvinash Sable, the ace Marathon Runner and athlete of world repute.The run also witnessed participation by Mrs ArchanaPande, President Army Wives Welfare Association and spouse of other military personnel.

Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi awarded the winners of various categories with medals, certificates and attractive prizes.

An Expo was also organised by the Department of Indian Army Veterans, giving an insight into Indian Army’s victory in the Kargil War. Various stalls were visited by the participants underscoring high spirit and endorsing their presence in the victory celebrations.

‘Honour Run’ has reinforced belief of the citizens in the Armed Forces. Indian Army warmly thanks the people of Delhi, the Civil Administration, City and Traffic Police, all participants, volunteers, all supporters and esteemed guests for the successful conduct of the mega event.