ICGS Sajag Enhances Maritime Cooperation with UAE in Goodwill Visit

Dubai, December 10 : Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sajag has made a goodwill call today at the United Arab Emirates Departing from King Abdul Aziz Port, Ad Dammam (Saudi Arabia) on December 8, 2023, the vessel arrived at Port Mina Rashid, Dubai at on December 10, 2023. This visit is part of a three-day goodwill initiative in the Gulf region, strengthening ties and cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and UAE maritime agencies. The ship was received by Colonel Marwan Mohamed Hasan Almazrooqi of the UAE Coast Guard

The visit seeks to enhance professional relationships, featuring combined exercises and interactions, contributing to collaborative efforts in the maritime domain. Aligned with India’s strategic vision of “SAGAR – Security and Growth for all in the Region,” this symbolic visit underscores the commitment to promoting understanding and interoperability between the maritime forces of both nations.

ICGS Sajag, commanded by Deputy Inspector General SR Patil, is part of the Indian Coast Guard fleet of Offshore Patrol Vessels based on the West Coast of India in Porbandar, Gujarat. Equipped with advanced weapon systems, sensors, navigation, and communication systems, including an integral helicopter, the ship showcases India’s shipbuilding capabilities under the “Make in India” initiative.

The goodwill call involves interactions with the UAE Coast Guard, UAE Navy, and the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA), fostering maritime exchanges during the vessel’s stay in the UAE.

