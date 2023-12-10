इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2023 10:38:39      انڈین آواز

CDS General Anil Chauhan on official visit to Japan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will leave tonight on an official visit to Japan. This visit aims to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations.

The Defence Ministry said that during the visit, Gen Anil Chauhan is scheduled to interact with senior military leadership of Japan and will visit defence formations and establishments.


India and Japan are celebrating 71 years of diplomatic ties this year. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen the special Strategic and Global Partnership. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وشنو دیو سائی چھتیس گڑھ کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے۔

بی جے پی نے چھتیس گڑھ کے نئے وزیر اعلی کے طور پر وشنو دیو سائی ...

فلسطینیوں کو نیم برہنہ کر کے حراست میں لینے پر شدید غم و غصہ

SOCIAL MEDIA WEB DESK  ویب ڈیسک  فلسطینیوں اوربعض مسلم اور ع ...

امریکی ویٹو پر ردعمل: غزہ میں ‘خون ریزی’ کا ذمہ دار امریکہ ہے، محمود عباس

 ویب ڈیسک —  فلسطینی اتھارٹی کے صدر محمود عباس نے غزہ میں خ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart