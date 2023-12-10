CDS General Anil Chauhan on official visit to Japan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will leave tonight on an official visit to Japan. This visit aims to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations.

The Defence Ministry said that during the visit, Gen Anil Chauhan is scheduled to interact with senior military leadership of Japan and will visit defence formations and establishments.



India and Japan are celebrating 71 years of diplomatic ties this year. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen the special Strategic and Global Partnership.