Defence Ministry signs contract with BEL for procurement of Electronic Fuzes for Indian Army

The Ministry said that electronic fuzes will be manufactured by the BEL at its Pune and upcoming Nagpur Plant.

AMN

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited Pune for the procurement of Electronic Fuzes for the Indian Army. The contract of over 5,336 crore rupees has been signed for a period of 10 years. The Ministry said on Friday, the contract has been signed under the government initiative ‘Manufacture of Ammunition for Indian Army by Indian Industry.’ The initiative aims to build up ammunition stocks to minimise imports, achieve self-sufficiency in ammunition manufacturing, obtain critical technologies and secure stock affected by supply chain disruption.



The Ministry said that electronic fuzes will be manufactured by the BEL at its Pune and upcoming Nagpur Plant. It said that the project will generate employment for one and half lakh man days and encourage active participation of Indian Industries.