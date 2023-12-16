इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 01:17:27      انڈین آواز

DRDO successfully carries out flight trial of ‘Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a flight trial of ‘Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator’ which is an indigenous high-speed flying-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The successful flight trial was carried out from the Aeronautical Test Range of Chitradurga in Karnataka. The successful flying demonstration of this autonomous stealth UAV is a testimony to maturity in the technology readiness levels in the country. With this, India has joined the elite club of countries to have mastered the controls for the flying wing technology. This UAV is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful flight trial of the system. He stated that the successful development of such critical technologies indigenously, will further strengthen the Armed Forces.
 
Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with this successful flight trial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart