DRDO successfully carries out flight trial of ‘Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator’

AMN

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out a flight trial of ‘Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator’ which is an indigenous high-speed flying-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The successful flight trial was carried out from the Aeronautical Test Range of Chitradurga in Karnataka. The successful flying demonstration of this autonomous stealth UAV is a testimony to maturity in the technology readiness levels in the country. With this, India has joined the elite club of countries to have mastered the controls for the flying wing technology. This UAV is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful flight trial of the system. He stated that the successful development of such critical technologies indigenously, will further strengthen the Armed Forces.



Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with this successful flight trial.