Trishakti Corps, Indian Army celebrates Vijay Diwas

Trishakti Corps, Indian Army on Saturday celebrated Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Wreaths were laid in various war memorials in West Bengal & Sikkim in remembrance of the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the war. On the occasion, veterans, many of them who participated in the war, were felicitated.

According to Defence PRO, Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces in the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

This decisive conflict led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, over 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the joint forces of the Indian Army and the “Mukti Bahini” laying the foundation for the creation of Bangladesh.

Kripan Division, celebrated Bogra Day to commemorate the victory at the Battle of Bogra. As a token of remembrance to valiant warriors, Wreath was laid by the General Officer Commanding, the Kripan Division at Bogra War Memorial, Binnaguri in West Bengal. It was followed by the inauguration of Victory Park. This Park has been dedicated to the victory of the Indian Army over the Pakistani Army in 1971. The battle of Bogra has a unique history in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, as it was the only battle that was fought in a major township. Bogra was important in the North Western Sector as it was the District Headquarters and an important communication centre. The main objective of the Indian Army was to control Bogra, thereby cutting off Pakistani forces in the North from rest of East Pakistan.

A Walkathon was also organised at Hasimara & Cooch Behar of West Bengal to honour the triumph of our Armed Forces.

