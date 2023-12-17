Rajnath addresses newly commissioned Flight Cadets at Air Force Academy at Dundigal; emphasises on need to embrace innovation

AMN / WEB DESK

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh today emphasised the need to embrace innovation while maintaining the tradition of the armed forces. Addressing the newly commissioned Flight Cadets at the Combined Graduation Parade, held at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, Mr. Singh said conventions are important to follow but they have to be coupled with innovation. He asked them to have a balance of conventions and innovation so that they could fight out challenges in reality.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari was also present at the event. Raksha Mantri earlier presented the President’s Commission on the graduating Flight Cadets on completion of the training.

Earlier, over 200 Flight Cadets, including 25 women officers, 8 from the Indian Navy, 9 from Indian Coast Guards and 2 from friendly foreign countries, of the flying and ground duty branch have taken part in the precisely held parade.

The synchronised fly-past by trainer aircraft comprising 3 Pilatus PC-7 Mk II, 3 Hawk, 3 Kiran besides 3 Chetak helicopters enthralled the spectators.