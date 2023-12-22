इंडियन आवाज़     22 Dec 2023 06:25:21      انڈین آواز

Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF Chief VR Chaudhari

Published On:

“Global conflict has created interconnected challenges like economic disparity and resource exploitation”.

AMN / NEW DELHI

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today said the threat of global conflict looms large, fuelled by ideological divisions, resource scarcity and climate change. Addressing the inaugural session of the 20th Subroto Mukherjee Seminar at Manekshaw Centre here, the Air Chief said that the landscape of international relations is constantly shifting and traditional power structures are increasingly being challenged by new players.

He added that the global conflict has created interconnected challenges like economic disparity and resource exploitation.

Talking about India’s role in the Global South, he said that India has played a proactive role in international forums to protect the Global South and give voice to the countries belonging to this group.

The Air Chief said that this was amply displayed this year when India championed their concerns and put it at the center of the G20 presidency. He said that India has provided the necessary leadership to this group and a new narrative to global geopolitics. Mr. Chaudhari added that India’s efforts to include the African Union as a full member of the G 20 achieved desired outcomes during its presidency and put the African Union at par with the European Union. The Air chief said that the  Indian Air Force may act as a catalyst for progress, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the collective advancement of the Global South.

Mr Chaudhari added that the engagement of the Indian Air Force with the countries of the global south has resonated across the board and allowed us to exchange best practices and improve interoperability. He said, these engagements are crucial for tackling shared security challenges and ensuring regional stability. 

The Air Chief informed that the Indian Air Force conducts regular training programs for these partner nations sharing best practices in the field of operations and maintenance. He added that in the past nine years alone, the Indian Air Force has trained more than 5000 foreign trainees from countries of the global south. During the event, he also released two books Indian Air Power Contemporary and Future Dynamics, and Aeroengine Fundamentals and Landscape in India.

