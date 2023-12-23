इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 08:32:10      انڈین آواز

EAM S Jaishankar addresses Convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that Atmnirbhar Bharat is itself an expression of National security. He was addressing the 3rd Convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar Gujarat on 23 Dec 2023, Saturday.

The External Affairs Minister said that India faces some specific circumstances and exceptional challenges in the security field.

Image

Delighted to deliver the convocation address at the third convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University. This institution of National Importance is preparing young minds to address emerging challenges and build a Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal. Best wishes to all those graduating today, writes EAM on X.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس کے صدر ایمینویل میخوں اِس مرتبہ 75 ویں یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میں مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

فرانس کے صدرایمینویل میخوں 75 ویں  یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میںمہ ...

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart