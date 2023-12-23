EAM S Jaishankar addresses Convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat

AMN / WEB DESK

Minister of External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that Atmnirbhar Bharat is itself an expression of National security. He was addressing the 3rd Convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar Gujarat on 23 Dec 2023, Saturday.

The External Affairs Minister said that India faces some specific circumstances and exceptional challenges in the security field.

Delighted to deliver the convocation address at the third convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University. This institution of National Importance is preparing young minds to address emerging challenges and build a Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal. Best wishes to all those graduating today, writes EAM on X.