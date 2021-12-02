Government issues gazette notification to repeal the three farm laws

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has issued a gazette notification to repeal the three farm laws. The Parliament repealed these laws on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the 19th of last month had announced that the new farm laws enacted in 2019 will be repealed in the winter session of Parliament. He had appealed to all protesting farmers to go home in good spirits on the day of Gurpurab. The PM had also said a committee would be constituted to look into all aspects of agriculture.