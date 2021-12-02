India’s road network will improve to European standards: Gadkari

ANDALIB AKHTER

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that in the next two years India’s national road network would be improved to European standards to shorten the travel time drastically.

Replying to questions in Lok Sabha, the Minister said that over a Lakh Kilometers of Roads will be added to Bharat Mala and PM Gati Shakti programmes, to improve the road network.

He said, the second phase of works would begin next year under these programmes with a priority to backward areas, tourism, and logistical importance including the states in Northeast, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. Inputs from the State Governments and Members of Parliament also will be considered in the planning.