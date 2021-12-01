6 passengers test positive for Covid 19 who back came from international flights

AMN / WEB DESK

The government today said that six Covid 19 positive cases have been reported after screening of three thousand 476 passengers from 11 international flights from at-risk countries. On the first day of operation of the Guidelines for International Travelers issued by the Centre as public health response measures for control and management of the new reported variant of COVID-19, a total of 11 international flights landed at various airports of the country except for Lucknow, from midnight to 4 PM today.

Union Health Ministry said, all the passengers were administered RT PCR Tests, wherein only six passengers were found Covid 19 positive. The samples of the Covid 19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs for Whole Genomic Sequencing. The Ministry said the government will continue to keep track of the evolving situation, and supporting States and Union Territories in the fight against the pandemic through the whole Government approach.