Incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks decreased significantly in J&K: Govt

AMN

The incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks have decreased significantly in Jammu and Kashmir since 2018. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said, 417 terrorist incidents happened in 2018 whereas 200 terrorist incidents occurred by November this year. He further said, 28 estimated net infiltration have been reported till October this year in comparison to 143 in 2018. The Minister also said, 14 terrorists have been apprehended and 165 terrorists have been killed during the last 11 months.